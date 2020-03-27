Utah Valley transfer Isaiah White picks USC over Arizona

Utah Valley grad transfer wing Isaiah White chose USC over Arizona, according to his former club-ball coach.
Utah Valley 5th year grad transfer 6-7 Isaiah White has committed to USC over Arizona. Former Belmont Shore standout averaged 14.5 ppg & 8.4 rpg as a junior@jeffborzello @jakeweingarten @latsondheimer @GaryParrishCBS @RobDauster @ebosshoops @EvanDaniels @FrankieBur @RonMFlores— Dinos Trigonis (@trigonis30) March 27, 2020
A 6-7 redshirt junior this season, White averaged 14.5 points and 8.4 rebounds for Utah Valley.
Even though White is from Southern California, he received the McKale Center experience in 2018-19. While starting and playing 24 minutes on Dec. 6, 2018, Utah Valley put a scare in the Wildcats by leading 41-29 at halftime before Arizona won 80-69. White had five points and four rebounds, though he missed all three 3-pointers he took in that game.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!