Utah Valley transfer Isaiah White picks USC over Arizona

Arizona Wildcats guard Justin Coleman (12) tries to hold onto the ball as he's defended by Utah Valley Wolverines guard Isaiah White (0) and Utah Valley Wolverines center Baylee Steele (44) in the first half during a game at McKale Center on Dec. 6, 2018.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

Utah Valley grad transfer wing Isaiah White chose USC over Arizona, according to his former club-ball coach.

A 6-7 redshirt junior this season, White averaged 14.5 points and 8.4 rebounds for Utah Valley.

Even though White is from Southern California, he received the McKale Center experience in 2018-19. While starting and playing 24 minutes on Dec. 6, 2018, Utah Valley put a scare in the Wildcats by leading 41-29 at halftime before Arizona won 80-69.  White had five points and four rebounds, though he missed all three 3-pointers he took in that game.

