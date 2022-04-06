 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Utah Valley's 'Big Maple' to transfer; considering Arizona, Texas, others

  • Updated

Utah Valley center Fardaws Aimaq, left, and BYU forward Fousseyni Traore battle for position under the boards in the first half of their Dec. 1 game.

 Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

Utah Valley transfer Fardaws Aimaq is considering Arizona along with Gonzaga and seven other schools, according to ESPN.

A Canadian nicknamed the "Big Maple," Aimaq averaged 18.9 points and 13.6 points this season while being named the WAC's Defensive Player of the Year. In 2020-21, Aimaq was both the WAC's Player of the Year and DPOY.

Aimaq is also considering Kentucky, Texas Tech, Washington, Houston, Arkansas, Iowa and Texas, according to ESPN.

Originally from Vancouver, British Columbia, Aimaq began his career at Mercer in 2018-19 before transferring to Utah Valley, where he sat out in 2019-20 and then played two seasons. He has up to two seasons to play in college.

