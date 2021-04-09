 Skip to main content
Warriors coach Steve Kerr willing to 'offer my help' if Arizona asks about replacing Sean Miller
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr speaks to reporters during a news conference prior to practice in Toronto on Sunday June 9, 2019, ahead of Monday's game five of the NBA basketball Finals against the Toronto Raptors. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Because Warriors coach Steve Kerr has been in a pretty good spot for a while now, he's not even really being listed as a possible candidate to replace Sean Miller at Arizona.

Kerr also has appeared happy coaching at the NBA level in general, almost exclusively working in and around the league since retiring as a player in 2003.

But he was still asked anyway about whether he has considered coaching his alma mater, Arizona.

"I have thought about coaching my alma mater," Kerr said. "I have a great, great job right now and I love coaching the Warriors, so I'm not going anywhere. But I'm very interested in what happens and I have a lot of love for my alma mater. 

"I definitely want to thank Sean for his 12 years of commitment to the school. He had some great years and did a lot of great things. I really am supportive of everything that the university is going to do moving forward.

"If they need my help, I will offer my help."

