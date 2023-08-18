The Arizona men's basketball team plays the last of its three exhibition matchups on its Summer 2023 Mideast Tour Saturday morning. The Wildcats face the Lebanon national team at 6 a.m. (MST) at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Like it has for the UA's first two exhibitions of the trip, the UA athletic department is scheduled to host a livestream of Arizona's matchup with Lebanon via its YouTube page. That livestream is embedded at the top of this story, with the feed expected to be operational before the scheduled tipoff.

If the livestream embed on this page isn't working, here are some options:

• Head to Arizona Athletics' YouTube page directly

• More details or any livestream changes may also be available closer to tipoff at the Arizona Basketball team's Summer tour homepage, or via the team's X (Twitter) page.

For more on Saturday's game, check out:

• Bruce Pascoe's game preview including what Lebanon's players think of facing a high-level college program

• Steve Kerr plans to be in attendance at Saturday's game; Kerr, in UAE as coach of the U.S. men's national team, also shared details this week about his upbringing, which was spent in partly in Lebanon.

• UA freshman KJ Lewis was recruited to Tucson out of Duncanville, Texas, but back when he was a 10-year-old at Mesquite Elementary School in nearby Vail, he drew a picture of himself as an Arizona Wildcat. Despite missing Monday's game, that became a reality on the court, in game action, for Lewis the first time Thursday against UAE Select.

On Thursday, in Arizona's second exhibition of its Summer tour, the Wildcats defeated UAE Select early Thursday morning, 127-90, in Abu Dhabi.

Seven Wildcats scored in double figures, including Filip Borovicanin with 17 (he added nine boards and five assists) and freshman KJ Lewis, who had 15 and seven rebounds in his first action after missing Monday's 124-77 exhibition win over Israel Select.