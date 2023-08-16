In the second of three expected exhibition games for the the Arizona men's basketball team on its Summer 2023 Mideast tour, Arizona takes on UAE Select early Thursday morning at 2 a.m. MST in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

In the Wildcats' first exhibition game — Monday in Tel Aviv against Israel Select — Arizona posted a 124-77 win thanks to Filip Borovicanin's 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists and Keshad Johnson's 24 points. Paulius Murauskas had 17 for coach Tommy Lloyd's UA squad.

Thursday's game is expected to be streamed by the UA athletic department via YouTube. Head to https://www.youtube.com/arizonawildcats for the stream, or check back on this story for an embed of the YouTube feed as it gets closer to tipoff. If the livestream details change, the Star will update this page as soon as information is made available. More details may also be available closer to game at https://app.arizonawildcats.com/SummerTour.