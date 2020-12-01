Wednesday's Arizona-Colorado game postponed because of COVID-19 issues with Buffaloes

But the Pac-12 said Tuesday that Colorado did not have the minimum number of scholarship athletes available, indicating the Buffaloes had more positive tests and/or tracing issues. Teams must have at least seven scholarship players available and, under Pac-12 guidelines, at least one coach.

Colorado coach Tad Boyle had said Monday that things were "so far, so good," and that the Buffaloes would be tested twice on Monday and then again on Tuesday before traveling to Tucson.

By Tuesday morning, CU athletic director Rick George announced that Wednesday's game was postponed with other upcoming games "dependent upon contact tracing and subsequent testing of team members and basketball staff this week." The Buffaloes are also scheduled to host Washington State on Saturday.

The Wildcats had games against NAU (Nov. 25) and UTEP (Nov. 29) also canceled, with the NAU game rescheduled for Dec. 7. Arizona is expected to reschedule UTEP, and the two programs both have the weekend of Dec. 11-12 open, which is just after the Miners are expected to return from quarantine/isolation periods.

The only game Arizona has managed to play so far is a 74-55 win over Grambling on Friday at McKale Center.