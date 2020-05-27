Well-regarded Lithuanian twins commit to Arizona Wildcats
editor's pick

Well-regarded Lithuanian twins commit to Arizona Wildcats

  • Updated

Azuolas Tubelis puts up a shot in the FIBA U18 European Championships on Aug. 4, 2019 in Greece.

 FIBA

Lithuanian twins Azuolas and Tautvilas Tubelis have committed to Arizona, according to ESPN, likely finishing off the Wildcats' 2020 recruiting efforts.

ESPN said the 6-10 Azuolas Tubelis is "considered the top European prospect in the 2020 class committing to the college route."  The 6-7 Tautvilas Tubelis played for Lithuania at the FIBA U16 European Championship in 2018.

Azuolas Tubelis told ESPN that the transition to college basketball in the United States will be easier to make with his brother. He also said UA associate head coach Jack Murphy has developed a strong relationship with him since a Basketball Without Borders camp.

"Their campus is amazing, they have great fans and they are among best universities in college basketball," Azuolas Tubelis told ESPN. "Arizona has had similar players, like Derrick Williams for example, who coach Sean Miller developed, and I believe that will help me."

Azuolas Tubelis is expected to play a major role right away, joining sophomore center Christian Koloko, senior Ira Lee, Nevada transfer Jordan Brown, and French freshman Daniel Batcho in the mix for UA's two post spots.

Arizona now has 14 players lined up for 13 scholarship available spots, indicating that guard Brandon Williams likely will not return unless he is moved to a medical retirement scholarship.

More than half of Arizona's 2020-21 expected roster is now composed of international players, a total of six recruits plus Cameroonian sophomore Christian Koloko.

Here's the roster as of now:

Here's Arizona's men's basketball roster to date:

James Akinjo* Jr. G 6-0 180 Richmond, Calif.

Jemarl Baker Jr. G 6-4 200 Menifee, Calif.

Daniel Batcho Fr. 6-10 225 Paris

Jordan Brown So. F 6-11 210 Roseville, Calif.

Terrell Brown Sr. G 6-1 175 Seattle

Tibet Gorener Fr. F 6-8 195 Turkey

Christian Koloko So. C 7-0 215 Douala, Cameroon

Kerr Kriisa Fr. G 6-2 170 Tartu, Estonia

Ira Lee Sr. F 6-7 240 Los Angeles

Bennedict Mathurin Fr. F 6-6 190 Montreal

Dalen Terry Fr. G 6-6 190 Tempe

Azuolas Tubelis Fr. F 6-10 243 Lithuania

Tautvilas Tubelis Fr. F 6-7 Unknown Lithuania

Brandon Williams** So. G 6-3 190 Los Angeles

* Will not be eligible until December 2020, unless he receives a waiver to play earlier.

**Not expected to return

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News