Well-regarded Lithuanian twins commit to Arizona Wildcats

Lithuanian twins Azuolas and Tautvilas Tubelis have committed to Arizona, according to ESPN, likely finishing off the Wildcats' 2020 recruiting efforts.
ESPN said the 6-10 Azuolas Tubelis is "considered the top European prospect in the 2020 class committing to the college route." The 6-7 Tautvilas Tubelis played for Lithuania at the FIBA U16 European Championship in 2018.
Azuolas Tubelis told ESPN that the transition to college basketball in the United States will be easier to make with his brother. He also said UA associate head coach Jack Murphy has developed a strong relationship with him since a Basketball Without Borders camp.
"Their campus is amazing, they have great fans and they are among best universities in college basketball," Azuolas Tubelis told ESPN. "Arizona has had similar players, like Derrick Williams for example, who coach Sean Miller developed, and I believe that will help me."
Azuolas Tubelis is expected to play a major role right away, joining sophomore center Christian Koloko, senior Ira Lee, Nevada transfer Jordan Brown, and French freshman Daniel Batcho in the mix for UA's two post spots.
Arizona now has 14 players lined up for 13 scholarship available spots, indicating that guard Brandon Williams likely will not return unless he is moved to a medical retirement scholarship.
More than half of Arizona's 2020-21 expected roster is now composed of international players, a total of six recruits plus Cameroonian sophomore Christian Koloko.
Here's the roster as of now:
Here's Arizona's men's basketball roster to date:
James Akinjo* Jr. G 6-0 180 Richmond, Calif.
Jemarl Baker Jr. G 6-4 200 Menifee, Calif.
Daniel Batcho Fr. 6-10 225 Paris
Jordan Brown So. F 6-11 210 Roseville, Calif.
Terrell Brown Sr. G 6-1 175 Seattle
Tibet Gorener Fr. F 6-8 195 Turkey
Christian Koloko So. C 7-0 215 Douala, Cameroon
Kerr Kriisa Fr. G 6-2 170 Tartu, Estonia
Ira Lee Sr. F 6-7 240 Los Angeles
Bennedict Mathurin Fr. F 6-6 190 Montreal
Dalen Terry Fr. G 6-6 190 Tempe
Azuolas Tubelis Fr. F 6-10 243 Lithuania
Tautvilas Tubelis Fr. F 6-7 Unknown Lithuania
Brandon Williams** So. G 6-3 190 Los Angeles
* Will not be eligible until December 2020, unless he receives a waiver to play earlier.
**Not expected to return
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!