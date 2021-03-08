While Arizona finished as expected, ASU's drop, OSU's rise biggest surprises in Pac-12 race

Arizona had nominated James Akinjo for Player of the Week and Azuolas Tubelis for Freshman of the Week. Both are strong candidates for postseason honors; Akinjo for the first or second all-league team and Tubelis for all-freshman.

French speakers may want to check out this interview Bennedict Mathurin did with RDS in his hometown of Montreal, talking about his year at UA, playing in the NBA Academy and his goals ahead (he did not suggest he is leaving the Wildcats).

Curiously, Oregon did not get into the Associated Press Top 25 poll Monday, even though the Ducks won 10 of their final 11 games and won the Pac-12 regular-season title outright.

Colorado was ranked 23rd and USC 24th.

On my ballot, I had Oregon 18 and USC at 24.