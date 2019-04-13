Josh Green dislocated his left shoulder in Friday's Hoop Summit game, according to Fox Sports Australia's Olgun Uluc, putting a damper on a strong finish to his high school career.
.@josh_green6 tells me he dislocated his left shoulder in the 1st quarter of tonight’s Nike Hoop Summit. He played out the game but could tell there was something hurting him. He’s headed back to Phoenix for an MRI.— Olgun Uluc (@OlgunUluc) April 13, 2019
After playing with fellow UA signee Nico Mannion in the McDonald's All-American Game last month, Green led IMG to the Geico Nationals title in New York and then showed up in Portland for World team practices before the Hoop Summit game.
But while Mannion poured in 28 points in the Hoop Summit game for the World team in its 93-87 loss to USA Basketball, Green's production was limited after suffering the injury.
Green had just five points on 2-for-8 shooting (1 for 2 from 3-point range) and missed all four free throws he took. Uluc said it was not the same shoulder Green separated last summer, when he sat out the final week of club-ball play in Las Vegas.
The matchup between Mannion and Cole Anthony drew plenty of attention Friday. The two also matched up in the McDonald's Game, in which Anthony was the MVP after scoring 14 points with seven assists and no turnovers (Mannion had eight points and two assists in the McDonald's Game.)
“I told him after the game, I said he had some fire in his eyes this game, which unfortunately I didn’t get to see from him at McDonald’s," Anthony told the Oregonian. "But I know he is a very capable player, and I’m happy that he came out here ready to play.”
Mannion said the individual matchup was not on his mind, however.
“I was just trying to play team ball and make the right play every time down the floor,” Mannion told the Oregonian. “I don’t try to get into that. I mean, every once and a while I’d get a bucket and he’d get a bucket … but I was just focused on getting the win and playing together.”
Mannion shot 7 of 12 from the field, 3 of 7 from 3-point range and 11 of 14 from the free-throw line. He had five rebounds, five assists and one turnover.
“This was a very, very impressive performance because it was done very efficiently on both ends of the floor,” World coach Roy Rana said of Mannion, according to the Oregonian. “He’s got a really bright future and I’m excited to watch him flourish.”
In comments posted to USA Basketball's website, Mannion said playing for Italy came in part after playing for the Italian World Cup team last summer and wanting to represent his birth country again.
"It’s really big," Mannion said. "I’ve been back to Italy to play a couple of times, and I have a lot of support back there. To be able to represent my country across my chest is really big for me. There’s a lot of kids growing up over there that maybe see me and look up to me, and hopefully I’m being a good role model. That’s a big part of it, too."
Before the game, the Oregonian had a feature story on the attention the red-headed Mannion has been getting.
