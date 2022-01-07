While USC reschedules Stanford for Tuesday, Arizona Wildcats likely idle until Thursday

Arizona's last-ditch efforts to find a game for this weekend or early next week were unsuccessful Friday, leaving the Wildcats with the prospect of playing just once over a 22-day span despite not having a COVID-related pause.

Arizona is next scheduled to play Jan. 13 at home against Colorado, barring an unexpected last-minute addition. Since playing at Tennessee on Dec. 22, UA has played only Washington, on Monday at McKale Center in a game that was initially scheduled for Dec. 2.

Over the past two weeks, Arizona has had games at UCLA (Dec. 30), at USC (Jan. 2) and at ASU (Saturday) all postponed but none of those games has been rescheduled yet.

UCLA and Arizona could have made up their game on Thursday but UCLA instead played Long Beach State that day. USC and Arizona had Saturday open when Stanford's COVID issues forced a postponement of its game with the Trojans -- but the Trojans were instead rescheduled to face Stanford on Tuesday while Saturday was kept open.

The Pac-12 says it has the final say on rescheduling, after consulting with the involved teams and television partners, but has declined to comment on Arizona's situation.