Who won, who lost in Pac-12 after NCAA's deadline to withdraw from NBA Draft

The passing of the NCAA's deadline to withdraw from the NBA Draft this week left a significant impact in the projected 2022-23 Pac-12 basketball race.

While Arizona (Dalen Terry) and Colorado (Jabari Walker) suffered big losses as the deadline approached, USC, Oregon and Stanford were able to breathe a little easier.

The NBA’s official withdrawal list Thursday confirmed that USC's Drew Peterson and Boogie Ellis both pulled out of the draft pool, and both are expected to return to the Trojans. Oregon will get back Quincy Guerrier and Will Richardson, while Stanford will get another year from former five-star recruit Harrison Ingram.

UCLA, meanwhile, suffered a late loss during the testing process in Jules Bernard while earlier losing Peyton Watson and Johnny Juzang definitively, but the Bruins still have significant returning and incoming talent. Standout forward Jaime Jaquez did not even test the draft.

And while all that was going on, Washington State had two players pull out of the draft ... but neither Efe Abogidi nor Mouhamed Gueye is expected to return to Pullman. (Abogidi is actually now a UA recruiting target).

As a result, the Bruins, Ducks and Trojans are likely to be projected at the top of the league race in 2022-23, with Arizona’s status is still somewhat up in the air pending the addition of at least one or two more players.

Of the updated national projections after the withdrawal deadline passed, Jon Rothstein put UCLA at No. 6 nationally, with Oregon at 18, Arizona at 22 and USC at 31. CBS’ Gary Parrish has UCLA 10, Oregon 19 and Arizona 20.

(Meanwhile, USA Today’s Cole Huff called USC a winner in the stay-or-go sweepstakes and UCLA a loser).

Here’s a breakdown of Pac-12 players who declared for the 2022 NBA Draft:

(*indicates starter for most of 2021-22 season):

ARIZONA

*G Bennedict Mathurin (left definitively)

*C Christian Koloko (left definitively)

*G Dalen Terry (tested, then stayed in draft)

CALIFORNIA

*F Andre Kelly (tested, withdrew, and transferred to UC Santa Barbara)

COLORADO

*F Jabari Walker (left definitively)

*F Evan Battey (left definitively)

OREGON

*F Quincy Guerrier (tested, then withdrew)

*G Will Richardson (tested, then withdrew)

OREGON STATE

*F Maurice Calloo (left definitively)

STANFORD

*F Jaiden Delaire (tested, withdrew and transferred to San Diego)

*F Harrison Ingram (tested, then withdrew)

UCLA

*G Jules Bernard (tested, then stayed in draft)

*G Johnny Juzang (left definitively)

F Peyton Watson (left definitively)

USC

*F Isaiah Mobley (tested, then stayed in draft)

*G Boogie Ellis (tested, then withdrew)

*F Drew Peterson (tested, then withdrew)

UTAH

G Both Gach (left definitively)

WASHINGTON STATE

*F Efe Abogidi (tested, withdrew and is still in transfer portal)

*F Mouhamed Gueye (tested, withdrew and is still in transfer portal)

