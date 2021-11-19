Wildcats blow 16-point lead in second half, then rally to beat Wichita State 82-78 in OT

Overall in the first half, Mathurin had 17 points and Arizona held Wichita State to 37.1% shooting while the Wildcats took a 40-33 halftime lead.

Tubelis added nine points and Kriisa had four assists for Arizona, which shot 56.0% and had a characteristic 10 assists on its 14 made field goals.

Wichita State hit just 4 of 15 3-point shots in the first half and was shooting about 30% overall through the first 15 minutes of the game, when the Wildcats took leads of up to 14 points.

But after Mathurin hit a 3-pointer to give UA a 34-20 lead with 5:09 to go, Wichita State then pulled off an 8-0 run to cut it to 34-28, getting two shots inside from reserve forward Monzy Jackson and a second-chance jumper by Kenny Pohto, whose first attempt was blocked by Tubelis.

It was the Wildcats' first sign of trouble, with more to come in the second half.

But it's only November. The Wildcats have time to learn from it all. Their 22 turnovers, their 13 missed free throws, maybe even their failure to significantly outrebound a smaller team by more than 47-43 total were all enshrined in video that can be reviewed in the days and weeks ahead.

"This was all of our first experience together in the in the heat of battle and we're all going to learn from it," Lloyd said. "I'm going to learn from it. They're going to learn from it and you know, I'm expecting we'll probably be in a lot of these battles this year."

