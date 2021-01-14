 Skip to main content
Wildcats freshman guard Kerr Kriisa breaks nose in practice

Wildcats freshman guard Kerr Kriisa breaks nose in practice

Kerr Kriisa Estonia vs Russia

Arizona's Kerr Kriisa takes the ball upcourt for Estonia in their FIBA Eurobasket qualifying game on Nov. 28, 2020, in Tallinn, Estonia.

 FIBA

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa did not make the Wildcats' trip to Corvallis after breaking his nose in Wednesday's practice, a UA spokesman confirmed when asked about his absence.

Kriisa won't be eligible to play until Feb. 6 anyway and it's not clear if he'll be healed or will have to wear a mask at that point. The Wildcats especially need Kriisa to help out with perimeter depth after guard Jemarl Baker broke a bone in his wrist last Saturday against UCLA.

The Wildcats had all 10 active players warming up for their late-night game against OSU at Gill Coliseum, plus freshman forward Daniel Batcho, who is still rehabilitating a knee injury.

UA coach Sean Miller has said he will start a new lineup featuring Terrell Brown, Bennedict Mathurin and Christian Koloko in addition to James Akinjo and Azuolas Tubelis. Akinjo will now be the only Wildcat who has started every game.

