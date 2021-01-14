Wildcats freshman guard Kerr Kriisa breaks nose in practice

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa did not make the Wildcats' trip to Corvallis after breaking his nose in Wednesday's practice, a UA spokesman confirmed when asked about his absence.
Kriisa won't be eligible to play until Feb. 6 anyway and it's not clear if he'll be healed or will have to wear a mask at that point. The Wildcats especially need Kriisa to help out with perimeter depth after guard Jemarl Baker broke a bone in his wrist last Saturday against UCLA.
The Wildcats had all 10 active players warming up for their late-night game against OSU at Gill Coliseum, plus freshman forward Daniel Batcho, who is still rehabilitating a knee injury.
UA coach Sean Miller has said he will start a new lineup featuring Terrell Brown, Bennedict Mathurin and Christian Koloko in addition to James Akinjo and Azuolas Tubelis. Akinjo will now be the only Wildcat who has started every game.