Former Arizona and NBA guard Jason Terry will make a guest appearance in the Pac-12 Networks studios on Saturday.
Terry is scheduled to join Ashley Adamson and Casey Jacobsen for the Pac-12 basketball pregame show at 11:30 a.m., and will be in the studio all day. Terry, Jacobsen and Mike Yam are scheduled to do the Pac-12 "Final Score" show at 10:30 p.m.
Though Terry said last summer he was interested in returning to the Milwaukee Bucks, Terry appeared to have finished his NBA career after 19 seasons. He said earlier this month that he would return to playing only if the Lakers, Warriors or Mavericks called.
Terry and the Pac-12 Networks have no future plans at this point, a spokesman said, so Saturday is more of a special appearance.
While Arizona is working behind closed doors this weekend, all other Pac-12 teams have a nonconference game remaining except Colorado, which finished Diamond Head Classic play on Tuesday.
All the remaining nonconference games are on Pac-12 Networks except Oregon's game at Boise State at 5:30 on Saturday will be on CBS Sports Network.
Saturday's games
Santa Clara vs. Washington State at Spokane, noon
Nevada at Utah, noon
Princeton at ASU, 2 p.m.
Liberty at UCLA, 4 p.m.
Oregon at Boise State, 5:30 p.m.
Seattle at California, 6 p.m.
Central Connecticut at Oregon State, 6 p.m.
Long Beach State at Stanford, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday's game
UC Davis at USC, 7 p.m.
Monday's game
Cal State Fullerton at Washington, 8 p.m.