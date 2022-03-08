Wildcats pull off near-sweep of Pac-12 men's basketball awards

Brown helped Washington win three of its last four games to finish in a three-way tie for fifth place, arguably doing as much to elevate his team as anyone in the conference.

“I certainly think Terrell should definitely be in the conversation because of what he did this season,” Pac-12 Networks analyst Matt Muehlebach, a former Wildcat standout, said before the awards were announced. “It's been really impressive and at times, he’s really carrying that team, and his improvement.

“But it’s a short conversation. I’m not taking anything away from him whatsoever but I just think Mathurin’s success, combined with the team success, just makes it a shorter conversation.”

Mathurin is a projected NBA lottery pick but UA associate head coach Jack Murphy said during Lloyd’s radio show on Monday, Mathurin’s unselfishness has been a big key to the Wildcats’ success.

“When he's fully bought in he's been a catalyst for our success and you have to give him a ton of credit for doing,” Murphy said. “Not many 19-year-olds have the wherewithal the maturity to see to see that and Benn did. And Benn came back to school for all the right reasons. I think it's shown in his play, and it’s shown in our team success.”