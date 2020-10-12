 Skip to main content
Wildcats reportedly offer scholarship to class of 2022 French big man

Arizona Wildcats basketball recruiting logo new 2018

While there is a report that Arizona offered a scholarship to 2022 big man Mady Traore of France, it is unclear if the Wildcats are recruiting him.

Arizona is, however, recruiting two other French players with the last name Traore: Yohan Traore, a 2022 forward at Prolific Prep and Armel Traore, a possible class of 2021 power forward who has considered moving to the United States. 

Now playing for Bishop Walsh School in Maryland, Mady Traore does not appear to have a recruiting profile available but has been listed with the Team Takeover club.

Arizona has seven international scholarship players this season, including French forward Daniel Batcho.

