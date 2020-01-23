Wildcats signee Dalen Terry misses McDonald's All-American roster spot; top target Ziaire Williams makes cut

Four-star Arizona signee Dalen Terry was left off the McDonalds All-American rosters announced Thursday, while UA target Zaire Williams was named to the prestigious high school all-star game.
Lauren Ware, a UA-bound women's basketball and volleyball player, was also left off the 24-player rosters of the girls’ game.
An hour before the announcements were made on ESPN's The Jump show Thursday afternoon, UA coach Sean Miller said he hoped Terry would make it, but he’s had other highly rated recruits miss the cut.
Two of Arizona’s three standout freshmen made the McDonalds game last season, Nico Mannion and Josh Green, but Zeke Nnaji didn’t – and Nnaji has become UA’s most consistent producer so far this season.
“It’s similar to Zeke in that it doesn't really matter to me, or us, where he's rated,” Miller said of Terry on Thursday. “We believe in him as a player. We've watched him very closely. We've seen him play against tremendous competition in the spring and summer, on that circuit but also with his own high school team and he's a great competitor.
“He does it on defense and on offense. You could play him at a number of different places on the court. He's a great passer, and a fun guy to play with. We’re really excited to have him.”
The 6-foot-7-inch Terry is rated a high four-star prospect, putting him on the fringe of being one of the 24 players named to the McDonald's game.
Williams, a five-star wing at California's Sierra Canyon school, is considering USC, Stanford, Arizona and several other schools, as well as jumping straight to professional basketball.
Here's a look at both men and women's roster for the game, which is scheduled for April 1 in Houston.
Men's roster
- Scottie Barnes
- Brandon Boston Jr.
- Greg Brown
- Nimari Burnett
- Josh Christopher
- Terrence Clarke
- Sharife Cooper
- Cade Cunningham
- RJ Davis
- Dawson Garcia
- Jalen Green
- Walker Kessler
- Caleb Love
- Evan Mobley
- Daishen Nix
- Jeremy Roach
- Day'Ron Sharp
- Jaden Springer
- DJ Steward
- Jalen Suggs
- Bryce Thompson
- Isaiah Todd
- Mark Williams
- Ziaire Williams
Women's roster
- Kamilla Cardoso
- Caitlin Clark
- Olivia Cochran
- Dalaylah Daniels
- Lexi Donarski
- Angela Dubalic
- Sasha Goforth
- Hannah Gusters
- Madison Hayes
- Treasure Hunt
- Deja Kelly
- Mir McLean
- Te-Hina Paopao
- Sydney Parish
- Angel Reese
- Eniya Russell
- Maddie Scherr
- Madison Scott
- Hailey Van Lith
- Kylee Watson
- Madeline Westbeld
- Priscilla Williams