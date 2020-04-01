Wildcats will have to keep recruiting electronically with NCAA dead period extended until May 31
  • Updated
110219-spt-uabk-p17.jpg

Ziaire Williams, right, a basketball recruit, sits in the stands to watch an exhibition game between Arizona and Chico State at McKale Center. Arizona won 74-65.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona Wildcats' attempt to get at least four or five more players lined up for next season will continue without in-person contact at least until May 31, according to the NCAA.

The NCAA announced Wednesday it was extending the recruiting dead period until May 31, a time when UA's roster for the next season is usually mostly in place.

However, it could help the Wildcats with players who have already visited or played at McKale Center, such as Long Beach State transfer Joshua Morgan, a 6-11 freshman center who had 10 points and five rebounds while making 4 of 5 shots in the Wildcats' 104-67 trouncing of LBSU on Nov. 24.

Arizona has also inroads with some international targets before the coronavirus situation hit and has long relationships with high school targets Kerwin Walton and Ziaire Williams.

