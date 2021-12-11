Illinois uses 19-0 run to take 42-38 halftime lead over Arizona

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Guard Trent Frazier scored 16 first-half points and powered a 19-0 Illinois run that helped the Illini take a 42-38 lead over Arizona on Saturday at State Farm Center.
The first half was all about runs, with UA jumping to a 10-3 lead early, then Illinois went on its 19-0 run and the Wildcats came back with a 10-0 run late in the first half.
The Illini shot 45.7% from the field and hit 8 of 19 3-pointers overall in the first half, with Frazier making 3 of 7 and former Utah guard Alfonso Plummer making 3 of 8.
Arizona shot only 38.1%, though the Wildcats scored 16 points off 10 Illinois turnovers.
Bennedict Mathurin led Arizona in the half with 17 points while shooting 6 for 9 overall and 3 of 5 from 3-point range.
The Wildcats were again playing without reserve forward Kim Aiken for unspecified reasons while also having to shake off a four-hour delay on their Friday night arrival because of their plane’s diversion to Indianapolis because of bad weather.
Jumping out to a 10-3 lead, the Wildcats played their usual game early despite two quick fouls to guard Dalen Terry that put Pelle Larsson in the game. Mathurin hit two 3-pointers over that stretch and blocked a shot from Illinois’ Coleman Hawkins. Larsson then stole the ball at midcourt and drove inside for a layup that made it 10-3.
After Cockburn scored inside for Illinois, Mathurin came back again to feed Azuolas Tubelis in the post, and Tubelis then dished it to Koloko as he slashed down the left sidelines.
But Frazier scored 14 of the Illini’s 19 points over their 19-0 run during a stretch of 3 minutes and 50 seconds midway through the half. Frazier hit 3 3-pointers, while also making a three-point play after stealing the ball from UA’s Kerr Kriisa and picking up a foul from Kriisa on his layup.
The Illini also received an inside basket from Cockburn and a 3-pointer from Plummer, Larsson’s teammate at Utah last season before he transferred to Illinois.
But UA responded with a 10-0 run of its own to pull within 37-34 with 3:47 left, when Oumar Ballo dunked, though a subsequent jumper from Frazier put the Illini up by five entering the final three and a half minutes.