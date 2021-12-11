Illinois uses 19-0 run to take 42-38 halftime lead over Arizona

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Guard Trent Frazier scored 16 first-half points and powered a 19-0 Illinois run that helped the Illini take a 42-38 lead over Arizona on Saturday at State Farm Center.

The first half was all about runs, with UA jumping to a 10-3 lead early, then Illinois went on its 19-0 run and the Wildcats came back with a 10-0 run late in the first half.

The Illini shot 45.7% from the field and hit 8 of 19 3-pointers overall in the first half, with Frazier making 3 of 7 and former Utah guard Alfonso Plummer making 3 of 8.

Arizona shot only 38.1%, though the Wildcats scored 16 points off 10 Illinois turnovers.

Bennedict Mathurin led Arizona in the half with 17 points while shooting 6 for 9 overall and 3 of 5 from 3-point range.

The Wildcats were again playing without reserve forward Kim Aiken for unspecified reasons while also having to shake off a four-hour delay on their Friday night arrival because of their plane’s diversion to Indianapolis because of bad weather.