With Arizona Wildcats having secured Kriisa, four-star guard Isa Silva to announce Tuesday

Four-star guard Isa Silva announced via video on Saturday ... that he will make an announcement on Tuesday.
My Story. April 21 ❤️ @juke3jake pic.twitter.com/T7X4Bxq5K8— Isael 'Isa' Silva 🐺 (@isilv3) April 18, 2020
The onetime Arizona recruiting target from Sacramento is unanimously expected to pick Stanford on the 247 Crystal Ball, while the Wildcats likely dropped out of the running after landing a similar guard in Estonia's Kerr Kriisa on Saturday.
Silva is a 2021 prospect but could still reclassify to 2020, and the Wildcats are now full in the backcourt for next season with four combo guards -- Kriisa, Terrell Brown, James Akinjo and Jemarl Baker -- in addition to the possibility that Brandon Williams returns.
Kriisa actually played against Nico Mannion in a FIBA U16 game in Montenegro between Estonia and Italy during August 2017 (ironically Arizona wasn't too far away that month during its Spanish exhibition trip).
According to 247 analyst Josh Gershon, who was at that game, "neither played great but the talent was obvious."
Mannion finished with 22 points on 8-for-22 shooting plus eight rebounds and two assists. Kriisa was scoreless while missing the nine shots he took but had four rebounds and six assists.
Despite being from Estonia, Kriisa already has the digital version of Arizona's motto down pretty good.
🐻⬇️ #mood— Kerr (@KerrKriisa) April 18, 2020
