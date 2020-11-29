 Skip to main content
With Estonia's game vs North Macedonia postponed, Kerr Kriisa says he'll return to Arizona

  • Updated

Arizona's Kerr Kriisa takes the ball upcourt for Estonia in their FIBA Eurobasket qualifying game on Nov. 28, 2020, in Tallinn, Estonia.

 FIBA

Arizona freshman guard Kerr Kriisa is scheduled to return to Tucson after his scheduled game with Estonia against North Macedonia was postponed until February because of COVID-19 issues with North Macedonia.

Kriisa told the Posttimes of Tallinn, Estonia, that he will return to UA after what turned out to be a frustrating one-game stint in the Eurobasket 2022 qualifiers, even though he has yet to be cleared by the NCAA Eligibility Center. 

Kriisa was scoreless with 0-for-4 3-point shooting Saturday while Russia beat Estonia 84-56, and Russia coach Sergei Bazarevich said part of his game plan was to shut Kriisa down because he was Estonia's most talented player.

"Stability cannot be expected from such a young player yet," Bazarevich said of Kriisa, according to the Posttimes. "We knew it and took advantage of it. Sometimes we went (at) him with two men."

