With only one year left on contract, Sean Miller says he's 'looking forward' to talking with UA administrators

Overall, Akinjo said it was an “all right year,” but made it clear he enjoyed his company.

“I think me and my teammates fought hard and it was really fun playing with them,” Akinjo said. “It sucks to end the way we did but we’ve got to go home and reflect on the year and talk about moving forward.”

The basketball metrics didn’t come up with a COVID ranking but if they did, Arizona would be leading the country.

The Wildcats don’t disclose individual positive tests or tracing issues but didn’t have a single game called off because of their own COVID issues and also had every scholarship player on site for every game except injured ones (if players are out for COVID reasons, they can’t show up).

“Certainly we’ve had some good fortune but to never get shut down from the first day of school to the last day of our season, I think you have to give the players a lot of credit,” Miller said. “You’re not going to be able to do that unless they’re disciplined in following the protocols that were set forth.