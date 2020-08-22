 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
With Tubelis' twins arrival from Lithuania, all active Wildcats now in Tucson
editor's pick

With Tubelis' twins arrival from Lithuania, all active Wildcats now in Tucson

  • Updated
Azuolas Tubelis photo 2

Azuolas Tubelis averaged 14.9 points, 12.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists in the FIBA U18 European Championships last summer.

 Courtesy FIBA

Lithuanian twins Azuolas and Tautvilas Tubelis arrived in Tucson on Saturday night, according to a tweet by UA associate head coach Jack Murphy, meaning all of the active Wildcats are now in town.

The arrivals include all of the Wildcats' five European recruits, despite travel restrictions and other issues related to the pandemic, while walk-on forward Matt Weyand was also scheduled to arrive from Southern California by car on Saturday by car.

However, Brandon Williams is not returning to Tucson and has not been expected to play for the Wildcats.

Once the Wildcats arrive, they have been subject to a coronavirus test and then asked to isolate for a week before beginning limited strength and conditioning workouts. 

Normally, UA would work toward the beginning of full-length practices starting at the end of September but the NCAA is expected to announce by mid-September whether or not the season will start on time. The Pac-12 has already announced that its basketball teams won't play until at least January, though no other major conference has.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News