With Tubelis' twins arrival from Lithuania, all active Wildcats now in Tucson

Lithuanian twins Azuolas and Tautvilas Tubelis arrived in Tucson on Saturday night, according to a tweet by UA associate head coach Jack Murphy, meaning all of the active Wildcats are now in town.
Look who just happened to make it to Tucson this evening. Ready to start school on Monday. pic.twitter.com/uIxQiABY6c— Jack Murphy (@UofAcoachmurphy) August 23, 2020
The arrivals include all of the Wildcats' five European recruits, despite travel restrictions and other issues related to the pandemic, while walk-on forward Matt Weyand was also scheduled to arrive from Southern California by car on Saturday by car.
However, Brandon Williams is not returning to Tucson and has not been expected to play for the Wildcats.
Once the Wildcats arrive, they have been subject to a coronavirus test and then asked to isolate for a week before beginning limited strength and conditioning workouts.
Normally, UA would work toward the beginning of full-length practices starting at the end of September but the NCAA is expected to announce by mid-September whether or not the season will start on time. The Pac-12 has already announced that its basketball teams won't play until at least January, though no other major conference has.
