Yahoo reported Wednesday that former Arizona assistant coach Book Richardson discussed paying $40,000 to a high school coach to ensure the eligibility of former UA player Rawle Alkins.
The July 2017 conversation between Richardson, aspiring agent Christian Dawkins and others was not played in the spring federal trial involving Dawkins, but it was public record. Yahoo also said it had viewed an email from the attorney for former UA assistant coach Mark Phelps to NCAA enforcement representatives in which the attorney, Don Jackson, said questioning from enforcement officials indicated they were aware Richardson made the $40,000 payment.
Phelps was removed from the UA staff in February after reported allegations of academic fraud, and his contract was allowed to expire at the end of June.
Academic fraud is among the most serious (Level 1) NCAA violations.
Richardson said the coach told him that he needed $40,000 to get a course on Alkins' transcript and that if he didn't, Alkins would be a partial qualifier, meaning he would not have been immediately eligible at UA. Alkins graduated from high school in 2016 and played two seasons for the Wildcats before leaving for professional basketball.
During the spring trial, jurors heard a recording of Richardson saying he was feeling so much financial pressure from paying players that he tapped into his retirement account.
In talking with Dawkins, Yahoo reported, Richardson did not say where he obtained the money to pay for the alleged academic record change. Richardson cited the payment as an example of the difficulty handling the demands of recruits, their families and those around them.
“So, again, is it something different (to take care of) each year?” Richardson said, according to Yahoo. “It is. Like I said, $40,000 to do that was totally extreme. If I had the chance to do it all over again, I would not do it. I'd try to barter something. I'd give blood. I'd give semen, something.”
Richardson reached a plea agreement in which he admitted to taking $20,000 in bribes, then Richardson was sentenced to three months in prison. He began a three-month sentence at New York's Otisville federal prison in July, and remains the only basketball figure currently in prison as a result of the federal probe.