'You have to bounce back,' says former UA coach Sean Miller on new podcast

Archie Miller said the podcast would aim to provide behind-the-scenes type analysis of games this season to help fans and coaches alike "understand some of the things and where they're coming from."

Sean Miller then drew laughter from his brother when he mentioned another motivation.

"The other part is, Arch, it gives us something to do," Sean Miller said. "There's not a whole lot to do. You play Madden. You look outside and want to play golf. Work out. I mean, repeat, right? So it keeps us in the game. And it's a game no doubt that you and I love.

"I know if I wasn't a college coach for a period of time I probably would have been a high school coach, probably for a longer period of time. Because that's who our dad was (John Miller was a legendary coach at Blackhawk High School outside Pittsburgh) and that's how we grew up with the game of basketball."

While the Miller brothers broke down the Champions Classic, Sean Miller also said the lack of big crowds is hurting most Pac-12 programs (at about the 30-minute mark) and spoke highly of the conference's perennial talent level as seen by the number of NBA players it produces. (He later also said WSU coach Kyle Smith was "one of the best coaches in the game" and said the Cougars would be dangerous this season).