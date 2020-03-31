Zeke Nnaji makes it official: He's first of three Arizona freshmen to declare for NBA Draft

Arizona forward Zeke Nnaji confirmed he's going to the NBA Draft, the first of three expected freshmen departures from the Wildcats this spring.
Bear Down‼️ pic.twitter.com/LgNRE0huXK— Zeke Nnaji (@ZekeNnaji_Hoopz) March 31, 2020
UA guards Nico Mannion and Josh Green have yet to officially announce their departures.
Arizona has eight players lined up so far for 2020-21, seven if Brandon Williams does not return, but is pursuing a combination of high school players, transfers and international prospects.
Nnaji was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year after leading the Wildcats in scoring (16.1) and rebounding (8.6) while shooting 57.0% from the field.
In a tweet announcing his decision, Nnaji expressed religious thanks, while also thanking UA coach Sean Miller, his teammates, UA fans and his family.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!