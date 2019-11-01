Arizona will be without two of its best players in the preseason so far for its exhibition against Chico State on Friday: Sophomore guard Devonaire Doutrive has been suspended for an unspecified violation of team rules while freshman forward Zeke Nnaji suffered an ankle injury.
Nnaji had won the gold jersey for two weeks of preseason practices and appeared to be leading for the starting power forward spot. Doutrive won the gold jersey for another two weeks.
Without Nnaji and Doutrive, Arizona is expected to start Ira Lee at power forward and Dylan Smith at shooting guard, where he has been battling with Doutrive and Max Hazzard.
The Wildcats will open their regular season next Wednesday at McKale Center against NAU. UA has termed Doutrive's suspension as indefinite, suggesting it could extend into the regular season.