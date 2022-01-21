Patience pays off for Oumar Ballo in Arizona Wildcats' blowout win at Stanford

Then, this.

Tubelis was gone less than seven minutes into Thursday’s game, having tried to play a few possessions after his legs were cut out from under him by a diving Harrison Ingram of Stanford. Tubelis then limped off the court, returned to the UA bench late in the first half with an ice pack on his left ankle but did not appear in the second half, suggesting he might have been undergoing additional exams.

Koloko, meanwhile, played just two and a half minutes in the first half after picking up two quick fouls and finished with just eight total minutes.

The Wildcats needed help. They had gone small more often in games and practices in recent weeks, in part because of their lack of depth up front but also because it works in many cases. So Lloyd pulled out the lineup as soon as Tubelis went out.

“We kind of just settled in and talked about how we want to move the ball, move our bodies with great pace and, attack close outs and make some plays,” Lloyd said. “The guys did that efficiently and our bigs delivered when they got opportunities.”