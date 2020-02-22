Payton Pritchard makes his case for Pac-12 POY, Bill Walton plays with the band and Channing Frye must wear green

Pac-12 POY race
What do Joseph Young, Luke Ridnour and Ronnie Lee all have in common? All of them were prominent point guards for the Oregon Ducks and, most notably, were named the Pac-12’s Player of the Year before their time in Eugene expired.
None of the aforementioned former Ducks had a collegiate career similar to Oregon’s current star point guard Payton Pritchard, who’s widely viewed as a strong candidate to receive Pac-12 Player of the Year honors this season. The only point guards in program history to quarterback the Ducks to a Final Four are Pritchard and Bobby Anet, the 5-foot-8-inch leader of the 1939 "Tall Firs" national championship team.
Before Saturday, Pritchard needed 257 points to surpass Lee for career points in Oregon history, which — even after Pritchard scored 38 points against Arizona in the Ducks' overtime win — seems out of reach. Earlier this season, Pritchard became Oregon’s career assists leader and is the only player in Pac-12 history to have over 1,500 career points, 600 assists and 500 rebounds.
Heading into Saturday's game, he led the Pac-12 in points per game (19.4) and assists per game (5.6), so he has to be a shoo-in for Pac-12 Player of the Year, right?
Not quite.
Arizona State was voted to finish sixth in the conference, and the Sun Devils slipped into first place in the Pac-12 following Colorado’s collapse against UCLA on Saturday. ASU guard Remy Martin, the Pac-12’s second-leading scorer, has averaged 20.5 points and 3.9 assists per game in conference play.
Pritchard may be the popular pick to win Pac-12 Player of the Year, which would put an exclamation point on his four-year career as the Ducks’ lead guard, but the race could be closer than many think. He certainly looked the part when scoring 20 points on 4-of-8 shooting from 3-point range in the first half against the Wildcats.
Bill Walton, the drummer boy
Band director Bill Walton at it again 😂 pic.twitter.com/gAFKPseG4o— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 23, 2020
Saturday's Arizona-Oregon game was on ESPN, so you-know-who was on the broadcast. Before Bill Walton took his courtside seat, he jammed out with the UA pep band and played the drums.
When Walton was the analyst for the Arizona-Arizona State game in Tempe, he took over as drum major for one song. Walton is scheduled to do at least two more Arizona games this season: Saturday’s contest against UCLA at Pauley Pavilion and the Wildcats’ regular-season finale against Washington.
Oregon’s big man still missing in action
Freshman N’Faly Dante, who is 6-11, was ruled out for a ninth consecutive game Saturday with a knee injury. The big man twisted his knee back on Jan. 18 in the Ducks’ overtime win against Washington; the Ducks are 6-3 since. Dante was averaging 6.2 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.
Quality minutes
In 18 minutes between the Oregon State game and the first half against Oregon, UA’s Christian Koloko had five points, four blocks, two steals and three rebounds.
in the second half, the 7-foot Koloko even guarded the 6-1 Pritchard.
Pregame festivities light up the sky
The scene is set with glow sticks placed in McKale for tomorrow’s @APlayersProgram game. Thanks to volunteers from ticket office, business office, and students. Much appreciated! #BearDown pic.twitter.com/XtjiIwpJlo— Ben Chulick (@bchulick) February 22, 2020
Fans sitting in the lower sections of McKale Center on Saturday night received red glowsticks that created an electric atmosphere at tip-off. The last time Arizona handed out glow sticks was last season against ASU for Senior Day.
The big number
14
Oregon and Arizona combined for 14 3-pointers in the first half,with the Ducks connecting on 8 of their 18 attempts and the Wildcats hitting 6 of 13.
UA signee finishes season
Arizona signee Dalen Terry finished his high school season Feb. 12, with his Hillcrest Prep team going 27-5. In 14 games, the 6-7, 190-pound Terry averaged 14.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game. He had of triple-doubles.
Tweet of the night
Are Arizona basketball players taught to jump at every shot fake. Also these calls are absolutely horrible— Channing Frye (@channingfrye) February 23, 2020
— Ex-Wildcat Channing Frye chimed in on Twitter during the first half, voicing his displeasure with both Arizona’s defense and the referees.
Frye also noted that he’d wear Oregon’s school colors, green and yellow, for a full week if Arizona lost. And Arizona lost.
— Justin Spears and Alec White