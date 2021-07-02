Pelle Larsson, Justin Kier begin meshing with new Wildcat teammates

During the 35 average minutes per game James Akinjo was on the floor last season, there was never much doubt who Arizona’s point guard was.
Now departed for Baylor, Akinjo held the ball, passed the ball and scored the ball, with some ballhandling help from guys such as Terrell Brown, Kerr Kriisa and Jemarl Baker.
Things could look a lot different in 2021-22. Not only is new coach Tommy Lloyd expected to run a more fluid offense, but he has ballhandlers all over the place: Kriisa is back along with wing Dalen Terry, while incoming transfers Pelle Larsson and Justin Kier also have experience on the ball.
Larsson actually started at point guard for Utah toward the end of last season while Kier was a combo guard at Georgia who said he chose to play a sixth season at Arizona because he trusted Lloyd and liked the idea of playing point guard more often.
Or at least the chance to dive into a pool of point guards.
“I think (Lloyd) genuinely cares about his players and coming from Gonzaga, he’s got a winning culture,” Kier said. “On top of that he’s coached a lot of great players, a lot of great guards. So I trusted that and I’m excited to hopefully be on the ball a little bit, and play point a little bit.
“Now, point guard doesn’t mean you have the ball in your hands 24/7. ... We’ve got a lot of great guards here too, so I’m just excited to get those reps in.”
During an early summer stopover in Tucson between trips home to Sweden, Larsson picked up a similar vibe.
“I think the way that we play, who brings the ball up and who’s the point guard is not going to matter that much,” Larsson said, “because I think we’re gonna have a lot of ball handlers, you know, people coming off screens — me Kerr, Benn (Mathurin) and Justin, just a lot of guys. So I think that will be a shared responsibility for all of us guys.”
While Mathurin is starting play Saturday for Canada in the FIBA U19 World Cup — along with Azuolas Tubelis (Lithuania) and Oumar Ballo (Mali) — Larsson, Kier and Kriisa had a chance to work out twice together at McKale Center this week.
Kriisa is spending the rest of the summer in Tucson after earlier returning home to Estonia. Larsson said he left for Sweden while in the transfer portal last spring, finishing up his Utah classes there remotely, and is returning this weekend to join his national team for the summer.
While in Sweden, Larsson committed to Lloyd less than a month after he was named the Wildcats’ new coach.
“I got a great feel for from the coaches, what they wanted to create here and what Tommy was bringing from Gonzaga,” Larsson said. “And just looking at the rosters and the new coaches, it just was a great fit for me.”
The move within the Pac-12 is unusual but Larsson said he’s comfortable with it. He actually started in a win over the Wildcats on Feb. 4 in Salt Lake City last season, collecting 14 points and four assists, and he said playing against “good friends” on the Utes next season will be fun.
Besides, he said the Pac-12 as a whole was a good fit for his game.
“I know some leagues are a little bit more muscle and a little more bang, not as much finesse,” Larsson said. “So the Pac-12 just fits me more as a European, I think.”
Still with two scholarship spots available — though Lloyd said he wouldn’t add anyone else unless they “really add to the mix here” — the Wildcats now have eight internationals among the 11 scholarship players on their roster.
While the core of the international players are returning, Lloyd said Larsson brings as “a high basketball IQ, a tremendous body and real high potential,” while Kier is the grizzled veteran of the bunch.
A product of Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, Kier actually started his college career in 2016, played three-plus seasons at George Mason before suffering a foot stress fracture in 2019-20, then spent last season at Georgia.
He took advantage of the NCAA’s eligibility waiver for players who participated last season by opting for a sixth college season at Arizona.
Kier said he wants to become a leader with the Wildcats by communicating and stay positive with his younger teammates, and Lloyd expressed enthusiasm in how Kier might do so.
“Justin brings us experience and he actually brings us a little pizzazz and a little personality,” Lloyd said. “He’s really outgoing and he had a great career George Mason, where he was really well coached, and had a good season at Georgia last year.
“I think we’re gonna be, hopefully, the recipient of some of his best basketball.”
