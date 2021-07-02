Pelle Larsson, Justin Kier begin meshing with new Wildcat teammates

During the 35 average minutes per game James Akinjo was on the floor last season, there was never much doubt who Arizona’s point guard was.

Now departed for Baylor, Akinjo held the ball, passed the ball and scored the ball, with some ballhandling help from guys such as Terrell Brown, Kerr Kriisa and Jemarl Baker.

Things could look a lot different in 2021-22. Not only is new coach Tommy Lloyd expected to run a more fluid offense, but he has ballhandlers all over the place: Kriisa is back along with wing Dalen Terry, while incoming transfers Pelle Larsson and Justin Kier also have experience on the ball.

Larsson actually started at point guard for Utah toward the end of last season while Kier was a combo guard at Georgia who said he chose to play a sixth season at Arizona because he trusted Lloyd and liked the idea of playing point guard more often.

Or at least the chance to dive into a pool of point guards.

“I think (Lloyd) genuinely cares about his players and coming from Gonzaga, he’s got a winning culture,” Kier said. “On top of that he’s coached a lot of great players, a lot of great guards. So I trusted that and I’m excited to hopefully be on the ball a little bit, and play point a little bit.