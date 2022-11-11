Pelle Larsson, Kerr Kriisa help Arizona Wildcats take 49-31 halftime lead over Southern

Arizona's Pelle Larsson had 15 points while teammate Kerr Kriisa had eight points and eight assists to help the Wildcats take a 49-31 halftime lead over Southern at McKale Center on Friday.

Center Oumar Ballo each added 10 points for the Wildcats, who shot 57.7% overall from the field and held Southern to 28.1%. The Wildcats also broke free from Southern’s oft-pressing defense to help record 19 fast-break points to only one for the Jaguars.

Arizona raced to a 10-0 start, breaking away from the Jaguars for easy layups while Southern missed its first six shots. However, Southern’s defense proved more physical and disruptive to UA in the first half than Nicholls, while Larsson and Southern’s P.J. Byrd were called for offsetting technical after a brief confrontation along the sideline midway through the half.

Southern wound up being called for 17 fouls in the first half.

As he did for the Wildcats’ season-opening 117-75 win over Nicholls, UA coach Tommy Lloyd started Cedric Henderson on the wing along with Larsson, joining Kriisa, power forward Azuolas Tubelis and Ballo in the starting lineup.

Kriisa returned to wearing his signature headband after playing without it during the Wildcats' season opener on Monday against Nicholls. He had been in a preseason shooting slump.

Wing Adama Bal and freshman big man Henri Veesaar were the first reserves off the bench, while point guard Kylan Boswell entered the game after six minutes.