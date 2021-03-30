'People said I can't shoot. Now look what I'm doing': Final Four-bound Aari McDonald is playing her best ball in tourney

“People said I can’t shoot. Now look what I’m doing,” McDonald said. “I’m making my teammates better as I’m actually getting better as a player and as a leader.”

McDonald also grabbed 11 rebounds Monday for only her second double-double of the season, none of them bigger than the one she grabbed with 34 seconds left in the third quarter and the game knotted at 44. UA’s Helena Pueyo missed a 3-point attempt, and McDonald, the smallest player on the floor, skied for the rebound and drove to the basket, giving UA a two-point lead. The Wildcats went on an 8-2 run to open the fourth quarter and ran away with the win.

McDonald has scored 101 points in this year’s NCAA Tournament. The UA record for most points in NCAA Tournament games is 115, but even that comes with a caveat. Former UA guard Lisa Griffith posted those totals in nine career tournament games. McDonald has played four.

McDonald set the UA record for points in an NCAA Tournament game on Saturday, when she scored 31 against Texas A&M. That mark held for 48 hours, until McDonald put up 33 on Monday night. (The former record was held by Barnes, who scored 30 against Virginia in 1998).