'Perfect leader' Aari McDonald has returned Wildcats to national relevance, NCAA Tournament

Said Barnes: “Her way of maneuvering around people is instinctual — you can’t teach that. It separates her.”

Now, McDonald and the Wildcats will try to separate themselves from the rest of the NCAA Tournament pack. They’re seeded third in a region that also includes Southeastern Conference regular-season champion Texas A&M and an NC State team that’s seeded No. 1 for the first time in program history.

Expect the rest of the Mercado Bracket to get Arizona’s best.

McDonald wrote a letter for The Player’s Tribune that she is playing for the seniors who didn’t get to play in the tournament last season and for all of the Wildcats who have come before her in the last 15 years. She is “a little more focused, tuned in and ready to play” as the tournament opener nears, Barnes said.

“It’s extremely special that Aari is the one to lead our team back (to the NCAA Tournament),” Barnes said. “That’s what she came to Arizona for; what she set out to do. She’s a great player — offensively and defensively — who has impacted UA in so many ways. And the community. They’ve embraced her, they love her and she’s one of the most exciting players in the country to watch. …

“I don’t want to see her go. I wish I had 700 games left with her. She’s had a phenomenal career in Arizona. She’s not ready to go home; neither am I. We’re going to cherish every game, do our best.”