'Perfect leader' Aari McDonald has returned Wildcats to national relevance; now, the fun begins

She followed that up by proving to the nation what those in Tucson already knew — that she was an elite player. McDonald won the Ann Meyers Drysdale award for best shooting guard as a junior while being named the Pac-12’s Defensive Player of the Year. She did it all while enduring a stress fracture in her left tibula. She returned in time to score 20 points and hit the game-winning shot in one of Arizona’s biggest wins in program history, a 73-72 overtime victory against No. 4 Stanford.

After the 2020 NCAA Tournament was canceled, McDonald chose to stay in college for one more year. At the time, McDonald said she had unfinished business: taking her teammates to actually play in the tournament. When she made her announcement, she said that “the best is yet to come.”

It wasn’t all talk; McDonald has backed it up.

The Wildcats have been ranked throughout her senior season, landing in the top 10 in 13 of 17 possible weeks. They swept Oregon on ESPN, finished second in the Pac-12 standings and advanced to the conference tournament semifinals.