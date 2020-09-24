 Skip to main content
Phoenix-area native DaRon Holmes includes Arizona Wildcats in final list of schools

Phoenix-area native DaRon Holmes includes Arizona Wildcats in final list of schools

Millennium-Mater Dei

Goodyear Millennium junior DaRon Holmes, a four-star power forward and UA target, was named the 2020 Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year. 

 Darryl Webb / Special for the Republic

The Arizona Wildcats made the final four list of schools four-star power forward DaRon Holmes will choose from. On Wednesday, Holmes trimmed his list to the UA, Marquette, Dayton and Cal. 

The 6-foot-8-inch, 195-pound Holmes is rated by 247Sports.com as the 10th-best power forward of the 2021 recruiting class. 

In the offseason, the Phoenix-area native transferred from Goodyear Millennium High School to Florida's Montverde Academy, a national powerhouse that pumped out Ben Simmons, D'Angelo Russell and Luc Mbah a Moute. 

Holmes averaged 23.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game in his final season at Goodyear, and was named the 2020 Gatorade Player of the Year. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

