After he moves from Seattle to Phoenix sometime over the next few weeks, five-star 2020 wing MarJon Beauchamp will make the hop to Tucson for an official recruiting visit to Arizona.
It’s convenient for him, and for the Wildcats.
Beauchamp is part of the latest wave of talent moving to the Phoenix area to play for prep schools. Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix, Bella Vista in North Scottsdale, Arizona Compass Prep in Chandler, Powerhouse Hoops’ “PPH Prep” in Phoenix and now Dream City Christian in Glendale, where Beauchamp is scheduled to play, have all been attracting and developing prospects.
The Wildcats landed Deandre Ayton and Josh Green out of Hillcrest and got a signature from Bella Vista’s Terry Armstrong last fall before Armstrong opted instead to play professional basketball in Australia.
UA’s in-state prep school targets now include Beauchamp and Hillcrest Prep’s Dalen Terry, a four-star wing in the Class of 2020 who transferred from Tempe Corona Del Sol before last season.
Terry, who teamed with former UA guard Alex Barcello on Corona Del Sol’s state-runner-up team in 2016-17, he said the move to Hillcrest has been good. As a Hillcrest senior next season, Terry will team with four-star 2020 guard Kyree Walker, five-star 2021 forward Michael Foster and five-star 2022 guard Dior Johnson, among others.
It’s about “development and competition,” Terry said last week at the Adidas Summer Championships. “We play competition every night.”
Beauchamp left a school with a similar hoops tradition — Seattle’s Rainier Beach High School — but did so for similar reasons.
“My coaches at Rainier Beach thought it was a better move for me to get ready for the next level,” Beauchamp said. “That’s why I chose it.”
Beauchamp initially committed to Bella Vista, which was coached by Kyle Weaver — who worked with both Ayton and Green at Hillcrest. When Weaver moved last month to start a new program at Dream City, Beauchamp agreed to follow him there.
Weaver has already begun lining up high-level players at Dream City to put around Beauchamp. Four-star 2021 forward Arthur Kaluma of Texas tweeted on Wednesday that he will transfer to Dream City, while the Arizona Republic reported that three-star 2020 guard Jalin Anderson is leaving Arizona Compass Prep to join Dream City.
Neither Weaver nor representatives from Glendale Joy Christian, which is housing the new Dream City program, returned messages from the Star. Bella Vista athletic director Don Brown, however, said that Weaver left on good terms. The move allows Weaver to return to his home church, Brown said.
Former Wyoming guard Reggie Fox will take over as Bella Vista’s head coach, and Brown said he will seek players with strong academics.
“We’re still going to continue on,” Brown said. “It’s good for Kyle and it’s good for us.”
Bella Vista, Compass, PHH Prep and Dream City are scheduled to play in the Grind Session, a collection of national prep schools who play national schedules and hold their own tournaments. Hillcrest plays a national high school schedule and faces some junior colleges.
Terry and Beauchamp, meanwhile, are also seeing plenty of competition this summer. Terry is in his second club season with the Compton Magic, while Beauchamp has been playing for the Vancouver, Washington-based ML20 Enforcers.
Both played last week at the Adidas Summer Championships in Hoover, Alabama, and are spending this weekend at the Adidas Gauntlet Finale in Ladera Ranch, California. College coaches aren’t allowed to watch the Gauntlet, but Rivals.com’s Eric Bossi complimented Beauchamp’s play.
“He banged home long jumpers, scored in transition and also showed the ability to be a big-time defender with his length and quickness,” Bossi said Thursday. “Is he a good college player, a potential pro or somewhere in between? They are all possibilities.”
Beauchamp said he might also join ML20 in Las Vegas next week before moving to Arizona — and possibly taking a longer look at the Wildcats.
“At first I started liking it when Coach Romar was there,” Beauchamp said, referring to former UA associate head coach Lorenzo Romar, the former Washington head coach who now runs Pepperdine’s program. “But coach Sean Miller is still there and I have a good relationship with him, too.”
Beauchamp said he’s also considering Alabama, Oregon State and Arizona State, and remains in touch with Washington. Terry said he remains open, mostly considering schools from the Pac-12 and SEC.