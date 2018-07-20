Five-star Phoenix Pinnacle point guard Nico Mannion made his reclassification to 2019 official Friday morning, instantly making him a big priority among the rising high school seniors that Arizona is recruiting.
After much thought with my family and coaches, I have decided to reclassify up to 2019. Looking forward to a great senior year!! pic.twitter.com/gHuNbMQPIi— niccolo (@niccolomannion) July 20, 2018
Mannion has been taking classes this summer in an attempt to be able to graduate next spring, and his father has said this will be his last run through the travel-ball circuit.
“I decided it would be best to reclass for the path I want to go on,” Mannion told Josh Gershon of 247 Sports. “I figured a year in college would be better than one in high school.
“It was hard thinking about leaving my family and school but once I got it in my mind that it’s what I was going to do, it became much easier."
Evan Daniels of 247 Sports said his site will move Mannion to the No. 11 player in the class of 2019, and that his recruitment appears to be a battle between UA and Duke.
All 13 of the analysts in 247's Crystal Ball predict Mannion will choose Arizona. Mannion posted a list of 10 finalists last month, but 247 reported that Kentucky and North Carolina have also been trying to move in.
The director of Mannion's travel-ball club, Ryan Silver, tweeted that Mannion will also make another announcement Wednesday at an Under Armour event.
There's no doubt that Mannion is drawing interest among Arizona fans.