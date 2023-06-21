Another former Arizona Wildcat will join the Phoenix Suns' coaching staff as an assistant.

Quinton Crawford, a Sean Miller-era walk-on at Arizona from 2011-13, was officially announced as one of first-year head coach Frank Vogel's assistants for the 2023-24 season.

Crawford will join former Wildcat Miles Simon, Kevin Young, David Fizdale, Greg St. Jean, John Lucas III, Dru Anthrop and Jon Pastorek as assistants under Vogel.

“I am thrilled with the coaching staff that we have assembled,” Vogel said. “Each person brings their own unique skills and experiences to form this dynamic group that will connect with and elevate our players as we set out to develop a championship culture.”

Simon, who led the Wildcats to the program's only national championship in 1997, is joining his second team since starting his NBA coaching career in 2017. Simon was initially hired by former UA star and Lakers head coach Luke Walton, but after Walton was fired in 2019, Simon was retained by Vogel.

Crawford previously coached with Vogel in Los Angeles, where he helped the Lakers win an NBA championship at the "bubble" in Orlando during the pandemic-influenced season in 2020. This past season, Crawford was hired by the Dallas Mavericks and head coach Jason Kidd.