Picked to finish fifth in Pac-12, Arizona Wildcats embrace underdog role again

“No hard feelings,” Barnes said. “That bird was unique. … and honestly, I couldn’t care less where the coaches put us because for me, if I would have listened to people, I wouldn’t have taken this job or been successful. No one said we could make a Final Four. Now we’ve done all these things. It doesn’t matter where you are at the beginning, it matters at the end.”

At the predictive phase of this Pac-12 race, the Wildcats are sitting fifth, behind first-place Stanford, Oregon, UCLA and Oregon State, at least according to the 12 head coaches who voted for the poll.

UA standouts Sam Thomas and Cate Reese, who were representing the Wildcats for interviews and promotions at the media day, said they were OK with that.

Reese said being picked fifth gives the Wildcats “a little bit of wiggle room” in the race, allowing them to finish ahead of expectations as they have in all but one of Barnes’ five seasons (they were picked second last season and finished there exactly).

Thomas agreed.

“I personally think it’s a good thing,” Thomas said. “There’s not a target on our back, necessarily. We’re still fifth and I feel like the one through eight spots are all interchangeable. It’s just how good the Pac is.