Warriors Pistons Basketball

Detroit Pistons forward Stanley Johnson steals the ball away from Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, in Auburn Hills, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

 Carlos osorio

As the NBA trade deadline approaches, the Pistons and Bucks have agreed to send wing Stanley Johnson to Milwaukee in exchange for center Thon Maker, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

Johnson, a former Arizona Wildcat and first-round lottery pick from 2015, is in his fourth season in the NBA. He's averaging 7.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per game this season. 

Johnson will now play under Mike Budenholzer, a Holbrook native and former Atlanta Hawks head coach. Johnson will also become teammates with All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. Other shooting guards and small forwards in Milwaukee: Malcolm Brogdon, Khris Middleton, Tony Snell and Sterling Brown. 

Johnson, 22, is set to earn $3.9 million this season in his final year of the rookie contract. He'll become a restricted free agent if the Bucks don't issue a qualifying offer, which is worth $5.3 million, following this season. 

Detroit Pistons forward Stanley Johnson brings the ball up court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Milwaukee has a 1.5-game lead over the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference. Here are the upcoming games for the Bucks: 

Friday: at Dallas, 6:30 p.m. MT

Saturday: vs. Orlando, 7 p.m. MT

Monday: at Chicago, 6 p.m. MT

Wednesday, Feb. 13: at Indiana, 5 p.m. MT

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin Spears is an award-winning sports journalist and Tucson native. He can be reached at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports.