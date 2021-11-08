PJ Brown: Packed McKale Center shows how far Wildcats have come

It was a Monday night right after the new year when my brother, Tom, and I decided to attend an Arizona women's basketball game.

I had just moved to Tucson from California, and was happy to have Tom with me, so we could continue our tradition of watching sports together like we've done since we were kids.

We sat through a hail, rain and snowstorm together at Northwestern’s Ryan Field to watch our Wisconsin Badgers. When we both lived in the Bay Area, we watched the San Francisco Giants win — a lot — including a 2014 playoff game. We saw the Packers play one last time at Candlestick Park, and attended San Jose Sharks and Oakland A’s games.

Now we were going to check out Arizona women's basketball. Tickets were only $3 online, and so Tom and I grabbed them.

We met at the old Grimaldi’s for pizza before the game. My brother thought it would be better to keep our cars in the restaurant parking lot and walk the few blocks to McKale Center, thinking it might be hard to find parking on campus.

Enke Drive, however, was a ghost town. We both wondered if we had the right night.