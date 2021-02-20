Playing for 'pride,' 'love of the game,' Wildcats stun No. 17 USC in LA

During the game, it was even clearer: Since both USC and Arizona are among the Pac-12's best rebounding teams, the Wildcats' seven-rebound advantage suggested plain old effort had a lot to do with it.

"We were much more focused, much better physically," Miller said. "The rebounding margin is a big reason that we won and as I've talked about throughout the season, each of us as teams have strengths that in games of meaning you have to bring to the table.

"Against Oregon and UCLA we weren't able to do that and we lost both."

While Tubelis and Brown took care of things inside, James Akinjo dominated the perimeter. Akinjo had 20 points and seven assists while getting to the line eight times and making seven free throws.

"Tonight he just controlled everything," Miller said of Akinjo. "It's just kind of like that extra 10%, knowledge, know-how, to help your team win."

And while Bennedict Mathurin struggled again offensively, missing all four shots he took, Kerr Kriisa added nine and Dalen Terry broke out of a shooting slump with eight points that included two key second-half 3-pointers.

Evan Mobley had 19 of his 23 points in the second half, while Isaiah Mobley had seven points and seven rebounds, but it wasn’t enough for USC.