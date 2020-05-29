Plunging oil prices have lowered Sean Miller's retention bonus by over $4 million

Since then, softball coach Mike Candrea (50,000) and baseball coach Jay Johnson (60,000) also were assigned unit shares coming to them if they stick around long enough, although football coach Kevin Sumlin does not have any in his contract.

Miller will have to stay at UA until May 31, 2022 to collect on those additional 29,697 shares in MPLX stock. Candrea already received the proceeds from 10,000 original units in both June 2018 and June 2019, while he is contracted to receive the proceeds from another 30,000 units on June 30, 2020 — translating to 17,818 units of MPLX, worth $338,370 as of Friday.

Johnson has received 10,000 “unit” bonuses at the end of the past three seasons, and will continue to receive the proceeds from another 10,000 of original units at the end of every season through 2023.

It isn’t known exactly how UA will define the end date to the baseball team’s 2020 season, but as of Friday the 10,000 units translated into $112,790 worth of MPLX stock.

The losses could have been even greater, but MPLX stock has more than doubled since tumbling under $9 per share in March.