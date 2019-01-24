LOS ANGELES — While shooting just 27.8 percent in a 80-57 loss at USC on Thursday, Arizona discovered center Chase Jeter was hardly the only thing missing.
So was the Wildcats’ offense. Their defense. Their rebounding. Their confidence.
A little bit of everything, really.
While Jeter sat out with a stiff back he injured last Saturday against Oregon State, the Wildcats struggled to get any semblance of offensive rhythm against the USC zone. They missed layups, made only two of their first 20 3-pointers and coughed up three early turnovers that led to seven USC points before the whole avalanche even really started.
They were also outrebounded 51-39.
The loss dropped Arizona to 14-6 overall and 5-2 in the Pac-12 heading into a Saturday night game at UCLA. USC improved to 11-8 and 4-2.
Down by 17 at halftime, the Wildcats kept the same margin after eight minutes, with Ira Lee scoring inside to make it 47-30 with 11:47 to go. But at that point, the Wildcats were still shooting just 26.3 percent and had missed all four 3s they took.
Then USC guard Kevin Porter came in and hit two 3s within 50 seconds to give USC a 53-33 lead with 10 minutes to go. The Trojans never really had to worry after that point, even after late 3-pointers from Dylan Smith and Brandon Randolph.
It didn’t help the Wildcats that Porter returned to USC after a two-game suspension for unspecified conduct issues.
Porter finished with 14 points off the bench while USC center Nick Rakocevic led the Trojans wit 27 points and 12 rebounds.
For Arizona, Randolph had 12 points but shot just 4 for 11 from the field while Lee had 11 points and seven rebounds. Ryan Luther was 4 for 12 from the field while Brandon Williams was 3 for 13.
While there was no official comment on Jeter's status before the game, it became clear he would not play during warmups, which he went through without jumping more than a few inches off the floor. UA coach Sean Miller said Wednesday that Jeter had been dealing with "stiffness that’s just overwhelming."
Without Jeter around, the Trojans immediately established their inside game, with Rakocevic scoring three times in the first two minutes of the game. Arizona initially kept within 9-7 on an inside basket from Luther, who started at center, but the Wildcats had three early turnovers that led to seven USC points.
As a result, USC went ahead 24-10 when Bennie Boatwright hit a 3-pointer midway through the half and stayed ahead by double digits the rest of the half. A technical foul on Miller with 3:02 left added to the Trojans’ lead, with Boatwright hitting 1 of 2 resulting free throws.
Miller started Luther at center and guard Smith at power forward, with several different Wildcats rotating in to guard Boatwright, the Trojans' 6-foot-10 stretch forward.
In the first half, UA shot just 21.2 percent from the field, hit just 2 of 13 3-pointers, were outrebounded 28-17 and allowed USC to hit 4 of 10 3-pointers.
Justin Coleman led the Wildcats with six points but did not have an assist, while turning the ball over twice. Luther was 2 of 8 from the field, while Smith and Randolph were both 0 for 4.
Rakocevic had 12 points on 6-for-7 shooting to lead USC before halftime.