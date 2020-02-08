Poor-shooting Arizona Wildcats lose 65-52 to UCLA at McKale Center

Yes, all 12.

“It's a rough night all around,” said guard Nico Mannion, who was 2 for 14 overall while hitting just 1 of 5 3-pointers. “I think 0 for 12 in the second half from 3, I mean, it's one of those nights when shots don't fall but we’ve still got to be able to find a way to gut one out when shots aren’t going down.”

The closest they came to gutting it out was when they went on a 7-0 run midway through the second half to cut UCLA’s lead to 45-44.

And then they were gutted.

UCLA went on a 14-0 run to take a 59-44 lead by the time David Singleton hit a 3-pointer with 5:19 left, and the game was never the same again. Not only did the Bruins’ pressure defense make life rough for them but they cut up the Wildcats on the other end, for 3s, for midrange shots, layups, creating mismatches whenever possible along the way -- like having 6-foot-9 Chris Smith fire up a corner 3-pointer over 6-foot Max Hazzard.

“You can talk 10 minutes about offense, and you'd say boy it's tough to win when you have those numbers,” Miller said. “And then you could talk the next 10 minutes about defense. They beat us at both ends, and you got to give UCLA a lot of credit.”