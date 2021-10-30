Popular, prepared Sam Thomas ready to lead Wildcats into post-Aari era

Thomas played for a Las Vegas Centennial High School program that rarely lost. Arizona was an adjustment, to say the least.

The rebuilding Wildcats lost 24 games her freshman year, finishing 11th in the Pac-12. Thomas, a captain as a freshman, consistently — and confidently — answered questions after every setback.

Even then, she was a leader. Four years later, there may not be a more recognizable student on campus.

“Every mother, father — everybody — wants Sam to be their daughter … because of who she is and how she plays basketball and everything she does outside of basketball,” senior guard Bendu Yeaney said. “She’s the perfect leader, on and off the court. She’s a perfect example of our program. Little girls want to be like Sam, and I think that’s a great thing.”

Each year, Thomas has done things outside of basketball to build that confidence. She has been co-president of the student-athlete advisory committee, a member of the UA’s peer athletic leadership group and member of the mental health support group. She spent a summer interning for Nike’s Global Running Brand Marketing Team.

And last month, Thomas was the lone student-athlete to take part on a UA panel about name, image and likeness in Washington D.C.