Previewing the Pac-12 women's basketball race, from Arizona to Washington State

Teams listed in order of finish according to Star reporter PJ Brown's preseason poll:

Stanford

Coach: Tara VanDerveer (1,005-208 in 36 seasons at Stanford; 1,157-259 overall in 43 seasons)

2021-22 record: 17-4, 6-9 Pac-12 (1st place); lost to South Carolina in Final Four.

Key returners: F Cameron Brink (13.5 points per game, 8.1 rebounds per game); G Haley Jones (13.3 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 3.7 assists per game); F Fran Belibi (7.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg); G Hannah Jump (9.2 ppg)

Key losses: G Lexie Hull (graduated and playing professionally for WNBA’s Indiana Fever); G Lacie Hull (graduated); G Anna Wilson (graduated)

Key additions: C Lauren Betts (McDonald’s All-American, No. 1 recruit)

What to expect: What can you say about Stanford, except that it is on track to win the Pac-12 title once again? The core of Haley Jones, Cameron Brink and Fran Belibi are enough to give the Cardinal a shot at making a national championship push. Add Hannah Jump, Ashten Prechtel (45% from 3-point line), sophomore Kiki Iriafen and Lauren Betts, the No. 1 recruit, and this is another deep Stanford team.

Arizona

Coach: Adia Barnes (110-64 in six seasons at Arizona)

2021-22 record: 21-8; 10-6 Pac-12 (4th place); lost in second round of NCAA Tournament

Key returners: G Shaina Pellington (11.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 2.4 apg, 40 steals), F Cate Reese (14.3 ppg, 6 rpg), F Lauren Ware (5.7 ppg, 4.2 apg), G Helena Pueyo (3.4 ppg, 2.4 asp, 50 steals), G Madi Conner (5.1 ppg)

Key losses: F Sam Thomas (8.5 ppg, 44 steals, 29 blocks; playing professionally for WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and Dinamo Sassari in Sardinia); Bendu Yeaney (6.3 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 44 steals; transferred to OSU)

Key additions: F Esmery Martinez (transferred from West Virginia); F Lauren Fields (transferred from Oklahoma State); G/F Jade Loville (transferred from ASU); F Maya Nnaji (McDonald’s All-American, No. 9 recruit); G Kailyn Gilbert (U18 Team USA, No. 31 recruit); G Paris Clark (McDonald’s All-American, No. 21 recruit); G Lemyah Hylton (No. 2 international recruit)

What to expect: With seven new players coming in, the Wildcats will look different on both ends of the court. Two things you can count on: They'll have more scorers, and their intense defense will take the next step. Shaina Pellington, Helena Pueyo, Lauren Ware and Madi Conner have all improved over last season. Cate Reese is back from her shoulder injury. The transfers and a highly-ranked freshman class are ready to put their stamp on the program. This squad is hungry to win together.

UCLA

Coach: Cori Close (228–121 in 11 seasons at UCLA)

2021-22 record: 18-13, 8-8 Pac-12 (7th place); lost to South Dakota State in the WNIT semifinals

Key returners: G Charisma Osbourne (16.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 3.9 apg); F Emily Bessoir (sat out with ACL injury last season; 7.5 ppg, 5.2 rpg in 2021-21 season); G Gina Conti (sat out last season with an injury; 13.8 ppg, 4.6 apg in 2020-21 season at Wake Forest)

Key losses: G Chantel Horvat (graduated and playing professionally in Poland); G Natalie Chou (graduated and playing professionally in Germany); G Jaelynn Penn (graduated and now a graduate assistant at UCLA); F Iimar’i Thomas (graduated and playing professionally in Finland)

Key additions: G Kiki Rice (McDonald’s All-American, No. 2 recruit); F Gabriela Jaquez (McDonald’s All-American, No. 19 recruit); G Londynn Jones (No. 22 recruit)

What to expect: The Bruins have been plagued by injuries the last few seasons, and this year is more of the same. Angela Dugalic suffered a season-ending torn ACL. UCLA should be able to overcome the setback: The Bruins are loaded with talent from senior guard Charmisa Osbourne to freshmen Kiki Rice, Gabriela Jaquez and Londynn Jones.

Oregon

Coach: Kelly Graves (190-75 in eight seasons at Oregon; 617-277 overall mark in 28 seasons in Division I and junior college)

2021-22 record: 20-12; 11-6 Pac-12 (tied for 2nd)

Key returners: G Te-Hina Paopao (13.6 ppg, 3.3 apg); G Endiya Rogers (14.3 ppg, 3.1 apg)

Key losses: F Nyara Sabally (graduated, playing professionally and coaching); G Taylor Bigby (transferred to USC); F Kylee Watson (transferred to Notre Dame); G Maddie Scherr (transferred to Kentucky); G Sydney Parrish (transferred to Indiana); F Sedona Prince (career-ending elbow injury)

Key additions: G Taya Hanson (transferred from ASU); G Chance Gray (McDonald’s All-American, No. 7 recruit); F Grace VanSlooten (McDonald’s All-American, No. 13 recruit)

What to expect: A Kelly Graves-coached team is always disciplined. Expect the same this season. Sedona Prince was primed for a big year, but went down with a season- and career-ending elbow injury. The Ducks pulled in the nation's No. 2 recruiting class, and it will be interesting to watch how quickly Grace VanSlooten and Chance Gray fit into the rotation.

Washington State

Coach: Kamie Ethridge (51–64 in four seasons at WSU; 134–108 overall in eight seasons)

2021-22 record: 19-11, 11-6 Pac-12 (tied for 2nd); lost in first round of NCAA Tournament

Key returners: G Charlisse Leger-Walker (16.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg); F Ula Motuga (6.6 ppg, 6 rpg); G Johanna Teder (10.2 ppg); C Bella Murekatete (10.2 ppg, 7rpg)

Key losses: G Krystal Leger-Walker (graduated and playing professionally in New Zealand); G Shir Levy (graduated)

Key additions: G Cia Eklöf (Finnland's national team); G Astera Tuhina (Kosovo's national team)

What to expect: It all starts with Charlisse Leger-Walker. With the Pac-12’s reigning Most Improved Player Bella Murekatete and Johanna Teder back, the Cougars once again will once again fight for one of the top spots in the league.

Oregon State

Coach: Scott Rueck (257-117 in 12 seasons at OSU; 545–205 overall in 26 years in Division I and junior college)

2021-22 record: 17-4, 6-9 Pac-12 (8th place); lost to UCLA in WNIT quarterfinals

Key returners: G Talia Von Oelhoffen (13.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 3 apg); G AJ Marotte (4.5 ppg); F/C Jelena Mitrovic (5.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg)

Key losses: F Taya Corsdale (transferred to Duke); G Greta Kampschroeder (transferred to Michigan); F Ellie Mack (graduated); F Kennedy Brown (transferred to Duke); F Taylor Jones (transferred to Texas)

Key additions: G Bendu Yeaney (transferred from Arizona); F Timea Gardiner (McDonald’s All-American, No. 6 recruit); F Reagan Beers (McDonald’s All-American, No. 10 recruit); Shalexxus Aaron (two-time transfer from Texas Southern)

What to expect: Oregon State missed the NCAAs last season for the first time in seven years. Only one starter returns from last year’s squad, but it’s key one in sophomore guard Talia Von Oelhoffen. OSU added Arizona’s Bendu Yeaney, who helped the Wildcats make a run to the 2021 national title game. Coach Scott Rueck has a guard-heavy roster and questions remain with how his rotation gets filled out; freshmen might jump into starting roles early.

Utah

Coach: Lynne Roberts (112-99 in seven seasons at Utah; 333-274 overall in 20 seasons)

2021-22 record: 21-12, 8-7 Pac-12 (6th place); lost to Texas in the second round of the NCAA Tournament

Key returners: G Gianna Kneepkens (11.4 ppg, 4.3 rpg); F Jenna Johnson (12 ppg, 4.1 rpg); G Kennady McQueen (9.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg); F Peyton McFarland (6.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg)

Key losses: F Andrea Torres (graduated); G Dru Gylten (grad transfer to South Dakota State); G Brynna Maxwell (transferred to Gonzaga); G Kemery Martin (transferred to Cal)

Key additions: F Alissa Pili (transferred from USC)

What to expect: The Utes made it to their first NCAA Tournament in more than a decade last season and are hoping to make it back-to-back appearances. They will go as far as sophomore duo of Gianna Kneepkens and Jenna Johnson takes them. The addition of Alissa Pili, a former Pac-12 Freshman of the Year at USC, makes the Utes a tough out in league games.

Colorado

Coach: JR Payne (94-84 in six seasons at Colorado; 195-197 overall in 13 years)

2021-22 record: 22-9; 9-7 Pac-12 (5th place)

Key returners: G Jaylyn Sherrod (9.2 ppg, 3.8 apg); C Quay Miller (10.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg); Frida Formann (7.5 ppg), G Kindyll Wetta (4.5 ppg)

Key losses: F Mya Hollingshead (graduated and plays professionally); G Aubrey Knight (graduated); F Peanut Tuitele (transferred to Cal); G Leslia Finau (transferred to Cal Baptist)

Key additions: C Aaronette Vonleh (transferred from Arizona)

What to expect: Jaylyn Sherrod is primed to lead the Buffaloes. There are experienced pieces around her, including reigning Pac-12 Sixth Player of the Year Quay Miller, Frida Formann and All-Pac-12 Defensive Team and All-Freshman Team member Kindyll Wetta. CU is eager to make it to the NCAAs for the second consecutive year.

Arizona State

Coach: Natasha Adair (first year at ASU; 167–143 overall in 10 years)

2021-22 record: 12-14; 4-9 Pac-12 (9th place)

Key returners: G Jaddan Simmons (9.6 ppg, 3.4 rpg); Imogen Greenslade (2.2 ppg, 2.4 rpg)

Key losses: G/F Jade Loville (transferred to Arizona); Taya Hanson (transferred to Oregon); Mael Gilles (graduated, professional player); Katelyn Levings (transferred to Tulsa)

Key additions: G Tyi Skinner (transferred from Delaware); G Treasure Hunt (transferred from Kentucky); C Kayla Mokwuah (transferred from TCU); G Morasha Wiggins (transferred from North Carolina)

What to expect: It's the start of a new era for the Sun Devils after 25 years with coach Charli Turner Thorne, who retired last spring. Expect some growing pains, as Natasha Adair, who has had success at other stops taking over for long-tenured coaches, starts to make this her program. Look to transfer Treasure Hunt and Jaddan Simmons to provide the punch on offense.

USC

Coach: Lindsay Gottlieb (12-16 in first season at USC; 191-105 overall in nine seasons)

2021-22 record: 12-16, 5-12 Pac-12 (10th place)

Key returners: G/F Rayah Marshall (11.2 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 1.3 spg); G Alyson Miura (6 ppg, 39% from 3-point line)

Key losses: F Alissa Pili (transferred to Utah); F Jordan Sanders (graduated); C Angel Jackson (transferred to Jackson State); G Desiree Caldwell (graduated); F Jordyn Jenkins (transferred to USTA)

Key additions: G Destiny Littleton (transferred from South Carolina); F Koi Love (two-time transfer from Arizona); G Taylor Bigby (transferred from Oregon); F Kadi Sissoko (transferred from Minnesota)

What to expect: Beth Burns will coach USC at the beginning of the season while Lindsay Gottlieb is on maternity leave. It’s hard to replace a player like Alissa Pili, the former Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, but the Trojans will try. Gottlieb added a ton of talent via the transfer portal, none bigger than Destiny Littleton from South Carolina.

Washington

Coach: Tina Langley (7-16 in first season at UW;133–77 overall in seven seasons)

2021-22 record: 7-16, 2-12 Pac-12 (12th place)

Key returners: F Emma Grothaus (12.6 ppg, 9.2 rpg); F Haley Van Dyke (11 ppg, 7.7 rpg); F Lauren Schwartz (10.3 ppg, 2.3 apg)

Key losses: C Nancy Mulkey (graduated); G Missy Peterson (graduated)

Key additions: F Dalayah Daniels (transferred from Cal); G Hannah Stines (No. 9 best guard in class; No. 39 overall)

What to expect: UW is still a work in progress under second-year coach Tina Langley. The trio of Emma Grothaus (Lisa Leslie Award watch list), Haley Van Dyke and Lauren Schwartz and Cal transfer Dalayah Daniels will lead the way.

Cal

Coach: Charmin Smith (12-19 in two seasons as head coach at Cal)

2021-22 record: 11-13, 2-10 Pac-12 (11th place)

Key returners: G Jayda Curry (18.6 ppg, 2.8 apg), F Evelien Lutje Schipholt (9.3 ppg, 6.3 rpg), G Leilani McIntosh (6.7 ppg, 4.2 asg)

Key losses: G/F Dalayah Daniels (transferred to Washington); G Cailyn Crocker (transferred to Colorado State)

Key additions: F Peanut Tuitele (transferred from Colorado); G Kemery Martin (transferred from Utah); G Karisma Ortiz (transferred from Texas); F Claudia Langarita (transferred from USF)