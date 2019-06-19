The long way to the NBA

Arizona has had five players declare early for the NBA Draft but not get drafted. Here’s how they have fared since then:

Allonzo Trier (2018): Trier, a guard, declared following his junior season. He signed a two-way deal with New York after the draft but never played a minute in the G League. He made the Knicks out of training camp and in December signed a $6.9 million, two-year deal. In 64 games with the Knicks, Trier averaged 10.9 points while shooting 39.4% from 3-point range. He averaged 22.8 minutes per game, with three starts.

Rawle Alkins (2018): Alkins declared for the draft after his sophomore season. He also signed a two-way deal, with Chicago, but spent only 10 games playing for the Bulls, averaging 3.7 points per game. He spent most of the season with the G League’s Windy City Bulls. The guard started 17 of 44 games played for Windy City, averaging 11.5 points while shooting 30.7% from 3-point range.

Chance Comanche (2017): Comanche left after his sophomore season, his playing time having been limited behind Kaleb Tarczewski, Dusan Ristic and Lauri Markkanen. He was not invited to the NBA Combine, but made the roster of the G League's Memphis Hustle as a rookie in 2017-18. Last year, Comanche — a center — played three games for the Orlando Magic’s summer league team, then tried out for KK Partizan in Serbia. He returned to the G League in January and the Hustle traded him to Canton, where he finished the season. With the Charge, Comanche averaged 4.6 points and 4.1 rebounds while averaging 13.8 minutes over 27 games. In two seasons, Comanche has played a total of 72 G League games, starting 22 while averaging 7.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Kobi Simmons (2017): Simmons arrived as a one-and-done prospect out of Atlanta, and left even after he fell out of the Wildcats’ playing rotation toward the end of the 2016-17 season. The guard signed a two-way contract with Memphis and wound up playing 32 games as a rookie in 2017-18 with the Grizzlies. Memphis released him after last season, and Simmons went to camp with the Cavaliers last fall, but was cut and spent most of the season with the G League’s Canton Charge, averaging 17.1 points per game while starting 34 games. Simmons signed a 10-day contract with Cleveland in midseason but played in only one game with the Cavs, moving his career NBA game total to 33 over two seasons. He has played 61 games in the G League over the two seasons, averaging 16.3 points and 3.4 assists per game.

Brandon Ashley (2015); Ashley suffered a serious foot injury as a sophomore then left Arizona following his junior season. The forward played with Atlanta in the 2015 summer league, went to camp with Dallas but was cut and then split the 2015-16 season between the Mavericks’ G League affiliate, the Texas Legends, and a team in Berlin, Germany. Ashley did not play in 2016-17. He went to camp with Dallas in preseason 2017-18 but was cut and spent that season with the Legends again. Ashley played nine games last season for Apoel BC in Cyprus, averaging 11.8 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. In February, the Legends traded his G League rights to Stockton Kings.