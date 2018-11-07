The Arizona Wildcats will debut a new alternate uniform in Wednesday night's season opener against Houston Baptist. The white jersey and shorts are missing the gradient pattern that's been a distinctive, if polarizing, part of the Wildcats' uniforms in recent years.
McKale Center equipment operations director Brian Brigger tweeted this photo Wednesday of the jerseys hanging in the Wildcats' lockers. The shorts, which are plain white with a diagonal stripe and block A logo, were not pictured:
Later Wednesday, the UA's official athletics Twitter account posted more shots:
The alternate uniform essentially replaces the white-and-gold set that the Wildcats have worn in recent years, a UA spokesman said Wednesday afternoon. The Wildcats, you might remember, released seven different uniform combinations two years ago; four of them featured the gradient.
Arizona will continue to wear at least one white set with the gradient and both navy and red road uniforms featuring the pattern this season. The overall effect, however, is more subdued. This year's jerseys have a solid piping around the neck and arms, giving the gradient a toned-down look.
Check out the differences here, with old jerseys on the left and new ones on the right:
For more on tonight's game, read Bruce Pascoe's scouting report.
Game info
Who: Houston Baptist (0-0) at Arizona Wildcats (0-0)
What: Regular-season opener
Where: McKale Center
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday
Watch: Pac-12 Networks
Listen: 1290-AM, 107.5-FM
Probable starters: Arizona
12 Justin Coleman, guard, 5-10, senior
2 Brandon Williams, guard, 6-2, freshman
5 Brandon Randolph, forward, 6-6, sophomore
10 Ryan Luther, forward, 6-9, senior
4 Chase Jeter, center, 6-10, junior
Probable starters: Houston Baptist
30 Braxton Bonds, guard, 6-2, senior
23 Oliver Lynch-Daniels, guard, 6-2, sophomore
0 Ian DuBose, forward, 6-4, sophomore
2 Philip McKenzie, forward, 6-5, sophomore
15 Edward Hardt, center, 6-10, senior
How they match up
The series
Arizona has only played Houston Baptist once before, beating the Huskies 63-56 at McKale Center in November 1984 before making its first trip to the NCAA Tournament under coach Lute Olson later that season.
Houston Baptist overview
After two straight postseason appearances, the 2016 CBI and the 2017 CollegeInsider.com Tournament, the Huskies fell off the map last season. They lost five seniors from 2016-18 and, after nine games, lost standout center Josh Ibarra to a leg injury, and finished with an RPI of 346 out of 351 Division I teams.
They should be better this season, with seven of nine top scorers returning, but Ibarra is out for the early season while continuing to recover, while Southland Freshman of the Year David Caraher transferred from HBU to St. John’s.
The Huskies will rely heavily on the returning backcourt of Braxton Bonds and Ian DuBose. Bonds is a fifth-year senior while DuBose is one of several sophomores who will be counted on after starting every game last season as a freshman, a versatile 6-4 guard who was second in scoring and third in steals last season. Another sophomore guard, Oliver Lynch-Daniels, is expected to move into the starting lineup after averaging 16.5 minutes off the bench last season.
Then there’s 6-5 junior Jalon Gates, who was third in the Southland Conference in made 3-pointers last season (2.4 per game), hitting them at a 34.7 percent rate. Edward Hardt, who attended Phoenix Moon Valley High School and Mesa Community College, is replacing Ibarra as the starting center.
Key player: Braxton Bonds
The well-traveled nephew of former baseball slugger Barry Bonds had nonplaying stints at Liberty and Tennessee, plus a year of junior college ball, before he suited up for the Huskies the past two seasons and his experience is paying off. He led the Southland in assist-turnover ratio (2-1) last season and is a solid defender.
Key player: Justin Coleman
The Wildcats are desperate for leadership and confidence while replacing their entire starting lineup this season, and Coleman has expressed a desire to provide just that. The more minutes he can capably handle the point guard role, the more freedom talented freshman guard Brandon Williams has.
Lee out for a game
Arizona handed sophomore forward Ira Lee a one-game suspension after his DUI arrest in August, but he could face an even stiffer penalty in the legal system.
UA police arrested Lee on Aug. 19 a block south of McKale Center and handed him several DUI charges, the stiffest of which was super extreme DUI (a blood-alcohol content level of 0.20 or greater) after he tested for BACs of 0.218 and 0.198.
If Lee is convicted of the super extreme charge, he would face a minimum of three days in jail. He’d face two days if found guilty of a lesser extreme DUI charge (0.15) or one day with a standard DUI (0.08) conviction.
Lee is scheduled for a Dec. 6 case management hearing in Pima County Justice Court.
See-saw Huskies history
Once an assistant on Nolan Richardson’s fast-paced “40-minutes-of-hell” teams at Arkansas, Ron Cottrell left just before the Razorbacks moved from the Southwest Conference into the Southeastern Conference in 1990.
“He said it was like getting a new job without having to move,” Cottrell said. “I’ve felt like that three times.”
That’s because when he did leave Arkansas, Cottrell was given the task of resurrecting HBU’s entire program. A former Division I team, the Huskies disbanded after the 1988-89 season, then hired Cottrell in 1990 and gave him a year to begin recruiting and hiring staff before competing as an NAIA team in 1991-92.
After a 7-23 record in his first season at HBU, Cottrell turned the Huskies into an NAIA power, with HBU being ranked in nine of its 16 seasons at that level. Then they jumped straight to NCAA Division I in 2007-08 — and started the whole process almost completely over again.
They jumped into the geographically gigantic Great West Conference in 2009, and then the Southland in 2013.
“It’s been great,” Cottrell said. “The university has gone through a lot of transition, and I’m not just talking about athletics. Going back to Division I was a natural thing for our university to do.”
Cottrell has had to ramp things up in the Southland Conference, too, winning just two games in league play during the 2013-14 season. But he said he’s found the conference is a good regional fit for HBU, with only one problem.
“The biggest thing is that everybody’s biggest alumni base is in Houston, so every time the other team will have a big crowd,” Cottrell said. “But the travel is great, and the rivalries are great. It’s great for the university.”
A big loss, literally
Cottrell said the Huskies decided to keep holding out Ibarra to ensure he fully recovers from a leg injury that sidelined him most of last season.
“There’s no reason to push it right now,” Cottrell said.
Except that the Huskies do have to play Arizona, Wisconsin and Wake Forest during nonconference play. A little size and skills in those games could come in handy.
Made a preseason second-team All-Southland pick last month, Ibarra is 6 feet 10 inches and 270 pounds.
“His size, his length, you just don’t find many guys on our level in Division I who are mobile and can do the things he does,” Cottrell said. “He’s almost a throwback guy.”
In Ibarra’s place will be Edward Hardt, a big man from Phoenix who improved without Ibarra last season.
“Ed was playing the backup post for us and he relished that role — and then all of a sudden he was thrown into the fire,” Cottrell said. “But his numbers drastically improved. He got his feet under him and realized what he had to do to win.”
Numbers game
9
Made 3-pointers in 10 attempts by Brandon Randolph over Arizona’s two exhibition games.
41.1
Percent of shots Arizona took that were 3-pointers over its two exhibition games.
284
Houston Baptist’s preseason rating in Kempom, out of 353 Division I teams this season (the Huskies are 318 in Sagarin).