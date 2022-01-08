Pushed into point guard duty, 'always ready' Helena Pueyo shines for undefeated Cats

Helena Pueyo didn't expect to start Friday’s game against Washington State.

After all, the junior guard has only started one game in her UA career. And there wasn’t much to remember about that one, which occurred during her freshman season.

Friday, playing point guard with Shaina Pellington out for undisclosed reasons, Pueyo shined. In 36 minutes, Pueyo scored a season-high 12 points on 3-of-4 shooting and registered two blocks and two assists as No. 4 Arizona won 60-52 to remain undefeated. Pueyo committed no turnovers and no fouls against a Cougars team that is known for pressuring the point guard. WSU averages 8.5 steals per game, but had just five against the Wildcats.

Arizona (11-0, 1-0 Pac-12) will play at USC on Sunday afternoon.

“It’s different for me, but it’s nothing. I’m just here to help my team,” Pueyo said. “I’m always ready. Tonight, I had the opportunity to do it and it was fun.”

Pueyo looked like a natural at the position, and fit right in with the Wildcats' other starters. There were virtually no adjustments needed for her teammates.